Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after buying an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 278,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

