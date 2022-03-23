Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 325,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

