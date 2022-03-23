Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CWCO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
