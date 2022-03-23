Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

