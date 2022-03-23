Contrasting ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ACV Auctions and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 106.03%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than RTCORE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.31 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -16.09 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

RTCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

