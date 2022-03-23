Contrasting Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Tecogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus price target of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Tecogen.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Tecogen 15.15% 1.37% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Tecogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.95 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.84 Tecogen $24.40 million 1.62 $3.70 million $0.15 10.60

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Tecogen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Tecogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of eleven field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast, as well as in Ontario, Canada. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation, energy, and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges, universities, health clubs, spas, hotels, motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.