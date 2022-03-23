Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 11,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,993,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 337,302 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

