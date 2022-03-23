Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.66

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 30877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

