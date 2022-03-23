Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average is $508.66. The company has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $333.80 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

