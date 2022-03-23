Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 7,555,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.