Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,737. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,283 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.