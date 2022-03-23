Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $8.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 178,531 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)
Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.