Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $8.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 178,531 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

