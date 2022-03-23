Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
Crexendo stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.
CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Crexendo (Get Rating)
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
