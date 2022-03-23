Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

