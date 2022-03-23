Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

