Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.