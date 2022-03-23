Critical Analysis: Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) and The Competition

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Affinity Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million $7.57 million 13.89 Affinity Bancshares Competitors $142.32 million $39.73 million 146.27

Affinity Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Affinity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.44% 0.96% Affinity Bancshares Competitors 23.41% 8.91% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Affinity Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares Competitors 119 449 275 17 2.22

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Affinity Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affinity Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares competitors beat Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

