Critical Analysis: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Range Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Range Resources and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 10 7 0 2.26 Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.66, indicating a potential downside of 16.46%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.53 $411.78 million $1.49 19.01 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.06 $328.33 million N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94% Advantage Energy 97.51% 9.19% 6.33%

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.