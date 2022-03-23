Critical Review: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.41%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. VAALCO Energy pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 41.11% 39.26% 19.11% Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.85 $81.84 million $1.38 4.56 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.93 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -39.98

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

