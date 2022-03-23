Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) versus Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $74.43 million 18.49 -$396.11 million ($0.44) -8.34

Cresco Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cronos Group 3 3 1 0 1.71

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 351.20%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -214.92% -16.44% -14.74%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Cronos Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. It owns and operates 32 dispensaries, as well as 44 retail licenses. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

