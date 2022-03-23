CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.52. 125,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $5,599,192. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

