Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

