Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $128,628.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

