Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.27% of Cummins worth $84,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 300.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.