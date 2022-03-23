CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Head-To-Head Survey

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 9.48 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.31 CVRx $13.04 million 9.74 -$43.08 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELA Bio and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.87%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $20.84, suggesting a potential upside of 236.19%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVRx beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

