CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. 151,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.