CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. 151,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

