CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. 11,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.