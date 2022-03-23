CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will post $311.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $314.50 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

