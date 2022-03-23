Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.05. 2,247,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,404. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.49.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.