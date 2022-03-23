Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.