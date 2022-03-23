DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 35.1% This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $148,548.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

