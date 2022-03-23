DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $26.65.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.