DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

