Dash (DASH) Trading Up 34.4% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Dash has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $442.44 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.76 or 0.00309080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005712 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00754848 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,637,478 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.