Datamine FLUX Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $277,725.04 and approximately $2,335.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,174,867 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

