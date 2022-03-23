David J. Whitcomb Sells 9,254 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 1,329,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,609. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
