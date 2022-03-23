David J Yvars Group Has $18.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its 200-day moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

