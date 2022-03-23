David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,506,756.08.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.