DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 19,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,177. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

