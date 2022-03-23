Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,551 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,551 ($33.58) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,071.55 ($27.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,895.27. The stock has a market cap of £157.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,083.50 ($27.43).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

