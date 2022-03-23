Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €51.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($56.04) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ETR:VOS traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €40.10 ($44.07). The stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €34.75 ($38.19) and a 1 year high of €49.45 ($54.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.26. The stock has a market cap of $704.32 million and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

