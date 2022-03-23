Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.28 ($50.86) and last traded at €45.91 ($50.45). Approximately 2,352,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.86 ($50.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

