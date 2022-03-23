DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $464.71

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $464.71, but opened at $453.53. DexCom shares last traded at $450.20, with a volume of 557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 299.81, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.51 and its 200-day moving average is $513.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. American Trust purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $410,670,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

