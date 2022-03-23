Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $36,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FANG stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. 2,865,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

