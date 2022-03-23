DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DICE stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,941,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

