Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 16.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $109,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,082,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,892. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.