Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 3.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 781,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

