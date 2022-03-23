Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 781,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

