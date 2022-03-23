Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.22

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 39220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

