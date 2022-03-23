DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

