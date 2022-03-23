DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 2.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $96.62. 7,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,880,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
