Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of DLMAF stock remained flat at $$53.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

