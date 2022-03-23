Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

